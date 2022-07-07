adbank (ADB) Achieves Market Cap of $224,269.60

adbank (ADB) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. adbank has a market capitalization of $224,269.60 and $297,170.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, adbank has traded 19.4% higher against the US dollar. One adbank coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004765 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,968.84 or 0.99949703 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00009313 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004770 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002690 BTC.

adbank Coin Profile

ADB is a coin. It was first traded on December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 897,164,573 coins. The official website for adbank is adbank.network . adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . adbank’s official message board is medium.com/adbank-blog . The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank

According to CryptoCompare, “Adbank is an online ad platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will leverage the blockchain and AI technologies to remove the costly middlemen and also mitigate the $50 billion problems of ad fraud. By using the Adbank platform, publishers will be able to get paid for their content while charging advertisers less and creating a transparent ecosystem that benefits all key stakeholders in the industry. Existing ad platforms will be able to access anti-fraud AI tools through Adbank’s API, which will be powered with ADB tokens. “

Buying and Selling adbank

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as adbank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade adbank should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy adbank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

