ACoconut Hits One Day Trading Volume of $29,169.00 (AC)

ACoconut (AC) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. ACoconut has a total market cap of $146,018.09 and approximately $29,169.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ACoconut coin can now be bought for about $0.0549 or 0.00000268 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ACoconut has traded up 9.6% against the US dollar.

ACoconut Coin Profile

ACoconut is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. The official website for ACoconut is acbtc.fi . ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

ACoconut Coin Trading

