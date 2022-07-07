Ackermans & Van Haaren (OTCMKTS:AVHNY) Shares Down 7.4%

Shares of Ackermans & Van Haaren NV (OTCMKTS:AVHNY – Get Rating) fell 7.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.74 and last traded at $15.74. 75 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.00.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.98.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1813 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.07%.

Ackermans & Van Haaren NV engages in the marine engineering and contracting, private banking, real estate and senior care, and energy and resources businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Marine Engineering & Contracting, Private Banking, Real Estate & Senior Care, Energy & Resources, and AvH & Growth Capital.

