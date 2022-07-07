832 Shares in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Acquired by Optas LLC

Optas LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 18,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 25,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,386,000 after acquiring an additional 9,977 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.41.

LLY traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $327.96. 10,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,783,441. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $303.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.79. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $220.20 and a 12 month high of $332.74. The stock has a market cap of $311.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.07%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,522.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 139,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.79, for a total value of $43,213,795.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,573,810 shares in the company, valued at $32,811,284,409.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,048,829 shares of company stock worth $328,740,043 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

