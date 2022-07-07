7,654 Shares in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) Acquired by Baldrige Asset Management LLC

Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 230.1% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA HYD traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $53.94. The company had a trading volume of 35,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,745. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a 12-month low of $50.90 and a 12-month high of $63.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.49.

