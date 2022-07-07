5,000 Shares in Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. (NYSE:HTPA) Acquired by Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd

Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. (NYSE:HTPA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Highland Transcend Partners I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,952,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Highland Transcend Partners I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Difesa Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Highland Transcend Partners I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,194,000. Finally, RPO LLC acquired a new stake in Highland Transcend Partners I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $506,000. 78.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HTPA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.89. The stock had a trading volume of 30,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,747. Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.31 and a 1-year high of $10.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.89.

Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

