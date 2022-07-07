28,326 Shares in Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC) Purchased by Marquette Asset Management LLC

Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,326 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Firsthand Technology Value Fund by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 112,272 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 7.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SVVC traded up $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $1.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,689. Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $5.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.30.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund ( NASDAQ:SVVC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The investment management company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Firsthand Technology Value Fund had a negative net margin of 359.39% and a positive return on equity of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 million during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SVVC shares. TheStreet downgraded Firsthand Technology Value Fund from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Firsthand Technology Value Fund in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.

