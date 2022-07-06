RedFOX Labs (RFOX) Reaches Market Cap of $176.24 Million

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. In the last week, RedFOX Labs has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One RedFOX Labs coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC on exchanges. RedFOX Labs has a market capitalization of $176.24 million and $4.09 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.23 or 0.00283382 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00077999 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00074679 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005069 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Flux (FLX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000492 BTC.

About RedFOX Labs

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io . The official website for RedFOX Labs is redfoxlabs.io . The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

Buying and Selling RedFOX Labs

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RedFOX Labs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RedFOX Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

