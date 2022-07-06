Honest Price Reaches $0.0089 on Major Exchanges (HNST)

Honest (HNST) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. Honest has a market capitalization of $834,238.12 and approximately $348.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Honest coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Honest has traded down 12.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Honest alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,109.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,112.13 or 0.10279551 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.87 or 0.00135643 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004863 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001616 BTC.

SpookyShiba (SPOOKYSHIB) traded 914.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00016252 BTC.

About Honest

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. The official website for Honest is honestmining.com . The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog . Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi

Honest Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Honest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.