Zilliqa (ZIL) Price Reaches $0.0391

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 4th. One Zilliqa coin can now be purchased for $0.0391 or 0.00000199 BTC on major exchanges. Zilliqa has a market cap of $508.53 million and approximately $150.76 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded down 11.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.74 or 0.00298123 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000409 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $421.58 or 0.02139537 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002446 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00006239 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Zilliqa Profile

Zilliqa is a coin. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 16,292,816,014 coins and its circulating supply is 13,001,348,861 coins. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

