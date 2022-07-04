Zazove Associates LLC Takes Position in Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWACW)

Zazove Associates LLC acquired a new position in Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWACW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 298,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,016,000.

Separately, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Digital World Acquisition by 36.6% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 49,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 13,142 shares during the period.

Digital World Acquisition stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,270. Digital World Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $79.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.09.

Digital World Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of SaaS and technology, and the fintech and financial services sector in the Americas.

