Zazove Associates LLC Makes New $57,000 Investment in 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME)

Zazove Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ME. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of 23andMe by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 30,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 8,082 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of 23andMe by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of 23andMe by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 15,343 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of 23andMe by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 6,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 23andMe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 23andMe alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ME traded up 0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching 2.60. 127,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,606,065. The company’s 50 day moving average is 2.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is 3.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.42. 23andMe Holding Co. has a 52 week low of 2.12 and a 52 week high of 13.68.

23andMe ( NASDAQ:ME Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported -0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. 23andMe had a negative net margin of 79.99% and a negative return on equity of 25.41%. The company had revenue of 100.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 102.79 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on 23andMe from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on 23andMe from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

About 23andMe (Get Rating)

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics testing company. It operates through two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications based on genetic testing of a saliva sample through its spit kit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 23andMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 23andMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.