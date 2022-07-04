Zazove Associates LLC Makes New $2.56 Million Investment in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF)

Zazove Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 299,073 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 8.6% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 168,731 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 13,306 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 144,828 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 19,333 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth about $1,168,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 881,899 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 41,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000.
Shares of KMF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.50. 52,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,084. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.86. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.77 and a 12-month high of $9.01.
About Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure (Get Rating)
Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure (KMF)
- Using MarketBeat Market Data Tools To Find Strong Stocks in a Bear Market
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.