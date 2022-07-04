Zazove Associates LLC Makes New $12.35 Million Investment in Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR)

Zazove Associates LLC acquired a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,998,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,350,000. Braemar Hotels & Resorts accounts for 1.1% of Zazove Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Zazove Associates LLC owned 3.06% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

BHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.75.

In related news, Director Monty J. Bennett bought 44,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $999,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,990. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHR traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $4.30. 27,141 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 589,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.62. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $4.14 and a one year high of $6.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.53%.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

