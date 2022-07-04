Zazove Associates LLC Invests $317,000 in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Zazove Associates LLC bought a new position in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 105.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 282,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,818,000 after acquiring an additional 144,645 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the 4th quarter worth $4,274,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the 4th quarter worth $306,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the 4th quarter worth $1,086,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,731,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,164,000 after acquiring an additional 243,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFRD traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.45. The company had a trading volume of 59,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,618. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.22. Weatherford International plc has a 12-month low of $13.82 and a 12-month high of $40.16.

Weatherford International ( NASDAQ:WFRD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.02). Weatherford International had a negative net margin of 11.04% and a negative return on equity of 36.94%. The company had revenue of $938.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $933.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Weatherford International plc will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on WFRD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company.

Weatherford International Company Profile

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. It offers artificial lift systems, including reciprocating rod, progressing cavity pumping, gas, hydraulic, plunger, and hybrid lift systems, as well as related automation and control systems; pressure pumping and reservoir stimulation services, such as acidizing, fracturing, cementing, and coiled-tubing intervention; and drill stem test tools, surface well testing, and multiphase flow measurement services.

