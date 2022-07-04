Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:CTIB opened at $0.73 on Thursday. Yunhong CTI has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $3.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.96.
Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.80 million for the quarter.
About Yunhong CTI (Get Rating)
Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and Animal Twisties, as well as other inflatable toy items.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Yunhong CTI (CTIB)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for Yunhong CTI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yunhong CTI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.