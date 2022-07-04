Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTIB opened at $0.73 on Thursday. Yunhong CTI has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $3.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.96.

Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.80 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Yunhong CTI stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Yunhong CTI Ltd. ( NASDAQ:CTIB Get Rating ) by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.65% of Yunhong CTI worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and Animal Twisties, as well as other inflatable toy items.

