Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

YRD opened at $1.76 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $147.81 million, a PE ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.55. Yiren Digital has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $5.74.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Yiren Digital by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 6,819 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Yiren Digital by 152.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 63,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 38,673 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Yiren Digital in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Yiren Digital by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 61,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 15,017 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Yiren Digital by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 854,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 6,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Yiren Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the People's Republic of China. It provides loan facilitation services; and post-origination services, such as cash processing, collection, and SMS services. The company's loan products portfolio includes unsecured consumer loans; secured consumer loan, which include secured financial leasing, auto-secured, and property-secured loans; and small business loans.

