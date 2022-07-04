Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Shares Sold by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,886 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,463 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,151 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,710 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 32,838 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,268 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on WWW. StockNews.com began coverage on Wolverine World Wide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. CL King lowered their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.44.

Shares of NYSE WWW traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.94. 23,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.65 and a twelve month high of $38.07. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 42.43 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.28.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 27.39% and a net margin of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $614.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.12 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is currently 85.11%.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.