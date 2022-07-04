Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,446 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 84,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,564,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,354,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.16. 17,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,266,679. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.12 and a 200 day moving average of $50.45. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $46.55 and a 52-week high of $55.29.

