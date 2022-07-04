Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,280,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,195,388,000 after buying an additional 1,164,939 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,461,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,216,472,000 after buying an additional 617,023 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 715.4% during the 1st quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 650,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,355,000 after buying an additional 570,999 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,212,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,885,239,000 after buying an additional 567,169 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 230.0% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 723,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,143,000 after buying an additional 504,363 shares during the period.

Shares of MUB traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $106.59. The company had a trading volume of 203,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,956,199. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.29. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.21 and a 52 week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

