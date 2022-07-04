Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 209,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,218 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 0.6% of Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $5,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000.

NYSEARCA:DFAC traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.53. The stock had a trading volume of 66,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,147. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $22.55 and a one year high of $29.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.71 and a 200 day moving average of $26.51.

