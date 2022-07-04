Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 12,221 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 249.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,221 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $255,000. Goepper Burkhardt LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 109,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,780,000 after buying an additional 2,813 shares during the period. Finally, White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $497,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

VIG traded up $1.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $144.84. 131,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,806,138. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.65. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $137.50 and a 1 year high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.