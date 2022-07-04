Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VXF. SevenOneSeven Capital Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 110.4% in the 4th quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000.

Shares of VXF traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $133.03. 11,412 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,070. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.00. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $125.69 and a 12 month high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

