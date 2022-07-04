Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 270.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,104 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HYA Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 62,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6,141.5% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,471,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.49 on Monday, hitting $178.60. 8,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 979,803. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $187.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.39. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $169.62 and a 1-year high of $241.06.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.