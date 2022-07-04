Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.06 Million Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 68.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 20.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 489,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,454,000 after buying an additional 82,346 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $201,000. RVW Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 267,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,967,000 after buying an additional 10,878 shares in the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $438,000. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QUAL traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $112.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,807,332 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.56. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63.

