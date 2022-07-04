Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 45,989 iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 45,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,341,000. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises 1.2% of Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,391,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,065,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 387.3% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded up $2.82 on Monday, hitting $229.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,756,982. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $218.00 and a 1 year high of $292.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $241.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.