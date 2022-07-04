Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 262 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. William Allan LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $282.13. 4,320,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,424,281. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $408.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $337.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.527 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

