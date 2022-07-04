Wing Finance Price Reaches $5.23 on Top Exchanges (WING)

Wing Finance (WING) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. In the last seven days, Wing Finance has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wing Finance has a market cap of $13.84 million and approximately $4.87 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wing Finance coin can now be purchased for $5.23 or 0.00026517 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.30 or 0.00153766 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005070 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $159.04 or 0.00806993 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00083964 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002352 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00016131 BTC.

Wing Finance Profile

Wing Finance’s launch date was September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 3,427,419 coins and its circulating supply is 2,647,387 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

