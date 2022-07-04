Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

WHLM stock opened at $4.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.56. Wilhelmina International has a 52-week low of $3.83 and a 52-week high of $9.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $16.65 million during the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Retail Ecommerce Ventures Llc bought 118,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $1,187,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 831,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,312,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Wilhelmina International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $382,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Wilhelmina International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Wilhelmina International by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 72,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 40,075 shares during the period.

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. It specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

