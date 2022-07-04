Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
WHLM stock opened at $4.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.56. Wilhelmina International has a 52-week low of $3.83 and a 52-week high of $9.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.
Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $16.65 million during the quarter.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Wilhelmina International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $382,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Wilhelmina International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Wilhelmina International by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 72,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 40,075 shares during the period.
About Wilhelmina International (Get Rating)
Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. It specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.
