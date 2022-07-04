WhiteCoin Trading Down 12.7% This Week (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 14.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0568 or 0.00000291 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $42.29 million and approximately $1.48 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00026950 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00014540 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005274 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000947 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

