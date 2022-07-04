White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,355 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:UDEC)

White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:UDEC – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 1.34% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDEC. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 40.4% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December during the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December during the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter valued at about $388,000.

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December stock opened at $27.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.32 and a 200 day moving average of $29.21. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December has a 12 month low of $27.54 and a 12 month high of $31.22.

