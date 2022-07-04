White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 24.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,458 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in American Express by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,277,797 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,607,848,000 after buying an additional 320,288 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,745,967 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,576,040,000 after purchasing an additional 121,632 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of American Express by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,485,487 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,042,625,000 after purchasing an additional 115,450 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,833,314 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,603,735,000 after purchasing an additional 55,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $993,440,000. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AXP. Edward Jones raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $213.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of American Express from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.17.

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $140.40 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.94. American Express has a 52 week low of $134.30 and a 52 week high of $199.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $105.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.30. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.84%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

