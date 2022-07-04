White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.73 Million Position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the period. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 884.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 453.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period.

Shares of ARKW opened at $50.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.93 and a 200-day moving average of $79.61. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a one year low of $45.10 and a one year high of $162.04.

