White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 8,358 Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 906.6% in the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 31,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 28,493 shares during the last quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC now owns 133,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,535,000 after purchasing an additional 12,985 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 31,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 45,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 293,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,179,000 after purchasing an additional 19,320 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $72.17 on Monday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $69.86 and a 12 month high of $82.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.34 and its 200-day moving average is $77.59.

