Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Acquired by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,173 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,488,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,227 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,899,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,280,000 after buying an additional 594,520 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,305,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,690,000 after buying an additional 48,747 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 5,625,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,137,000 after buying an additional 1,282,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,935,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,953,000 after buying an additional 178,561 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.14.

Shares of WPM traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,564,766. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.57. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $51.90.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $307.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.27 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 63.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.93%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

