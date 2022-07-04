Western Financial Corporation Sells 241 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Western Financial Corporation trimmed its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Western Financial Corporation’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 1,538.5% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $86.27 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.50. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $84.46 and a one year high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.87%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMAT shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.27.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

