Western Financial Corporation Reduces Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Western Financial Corporation reduced its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,627 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Western Financial Corporation’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLM stock opened at $296.05 on Monday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $291.57 and a 12-month high of $446.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $330.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $369.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. TheStreet downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.30.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

