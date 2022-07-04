Western Financial Corporation Invests $885,000 in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Western Financial Corporation purchased a new position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 10.8% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank increased its position in shares of McKesson by 62.5% during the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 20.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,821,000 after buying an additional 6,565 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 15.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Daniel L purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the first quarter valued at $214,000. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 27,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.16, for a total transaction of $9,088,937.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,561,959.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.25, for a total transaction of $1,757,833.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,802 shares of company stock valued at $28,300,233. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $329.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $320.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $292.05. The company has a market cap of $47.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.63. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $186.61 and a fifty-two week high of $339.94.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.06 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $66.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.82 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 538.84% and a net margin of 0.42%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 23.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.07%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MCK. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $343.00 to $378.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.69.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

