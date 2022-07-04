Western Financial Corporation Invests $469,000 in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Western Financial Corporation purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 22,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Straight Path Wealth Management bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $626,000. First Command Bank raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 111.7% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 17,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 9,474 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $10,907,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $4,029,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 140,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter.

BSCO opened at $20.79 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.55 and a 1-year high of $22.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.19.

