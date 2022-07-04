Western Financial Corporation Has $999,000 Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Western Financial Corporation raised its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Western Financial Corporation’s holdings in KLA were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 154.3% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 173.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $296.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.29. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $287.44 and a twelve month high of $457.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $334.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $359.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.80 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 78.72% and a net margin of 36.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.85 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 20.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.39%.

KLA declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 16th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KLAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on KLA from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, March 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on KLA from $385.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on KLA from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.50.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total transaction of $343,760.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,655,894.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KLA Company Profile (Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.