Western Financial Corporation Buys 154 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Western Financial Corporation grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Western Financial Corporation’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 194.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 83.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.83.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $196.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.97. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $166.49 and a 12-month high of $241.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.48.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 51.48%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.20%.

In other Tractor Supply news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total value of $1,014,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,028. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

