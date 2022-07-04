Western Financial Corporation Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Western Financial Corporation grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 397.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 211,147 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of Western Financial Corporation’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Western Financial Corporation’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $24.07 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.96.

