Wendell David Associates Inc. Sells 862 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Wendell David Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 483.3% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OTIS shares. Barclays raised Otis Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Cowen lowered their target price on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.94.

Shares of NYSE:OTIS traded up $1.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $71.90. 47,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,725,572. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.97 and a fifty-two week high of $92.84. The firm has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.39.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 35.81%. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.86%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

