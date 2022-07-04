Wendell David Associates Inc. Sells 1,200 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Wendell David Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 179,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Fiserv accounts for approximately 2.0% of Wendell David Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $18,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total value of $4,485,330.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at $22,621,083.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 291,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $89.65 per share, for a total transaction of $26,147,229.35. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,439,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,495,347.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,404,234 shares of company stock valued at $131,032,589 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded up $3.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $92.58. 161,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,558,239. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $119.86. The firm has a market cap of $60.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.64 and its 200 day moving average is $99.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Fiserv had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen lowered Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.64.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

