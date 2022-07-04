Wendell David Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Wendell David Associates Inc. cut its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,669 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,333 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Walmart by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,239,022 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,496,676,000 after acquiring an additional 201,552 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $2,925,852,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Walmart by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,881,290 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,574,414,000 after acquiring an additional 801,954 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,601,132 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,533,877,000 after acquiring an additional 584,227 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Walmart by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,526,788 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,523,024,000 after buying an additional 341,661 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Gordon Haskett reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.74.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $1,219,421.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,526,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,789,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,904,072. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $122.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,844,312. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $132.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.54. The firm has a market cap of $336.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

