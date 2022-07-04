Wendell David Associates Inc. Has $5.93 Million Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Wendell David Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $5,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Paychex by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,916,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,036,137,000 after acquiring an additional 132,311 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Paychex by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,895,918,000 after acquiring an additional 553,659 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,024,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $957,240,000 after purchasing an additional 161,041 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,765,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $650,495,000 after purchasing an additional 195,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,684,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $366,420,000 after purchasing an additional 17,795 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.77.

NASDAQ PAYX traded up $2.49 on Monday, reaching $116.36. 56,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,960,844. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $106.55 and a one year high of $141.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 43.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.29%.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total value of $3,672,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,349 shares in the company, valued at $7,394,819.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total transaction of $27,748.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,249.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

