Wendell David Associates Inc. Has $2.38 Million Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Wendell David Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,120 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FAST. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth about $328,554,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 334.5% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,465,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,148,000 after buying an additional 4,977,181 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1,463.2% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 1,308,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,853,000 after buying an additional 1,225,243 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,138,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,224,000 after buying an additional 1,184,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 6,912.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 586,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,563,000 after buying an additional 578,014 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FAST traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.74. 245,313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,470,876. Fastenal has a one year low of $48.10 and a one year high of $64.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.49 and a 200 day moving average of $55.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.27.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 72.52%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.80.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.18 per share, for a total transaction of $33,344.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,072.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,937. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,563 shares of company stock worth $182,773. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

