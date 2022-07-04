Wendell David Associates Inc. Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Wendell David Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,163 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 899 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,212 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of CDK Global by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 27,312 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the fourth quarter worth $650,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the first quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of CDK Global by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,732 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDK traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $54.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,007. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. CDK Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.53 and a twelve month high of $55.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.40 and a 200-day moving average of $48.79.

CDK Global ( NASDAQ:CDK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. CDK Global had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 67.84%. The company had revenue of $459.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.71%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CDK Global in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research cut shares of CDK Global from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries in the United States and internationally. It offers subscription-based software and technology solutions to automotive retailers, as well as to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction and agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles.

