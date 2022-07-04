Welltower (NYSE:WELL) PT Lowered to $79.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $89.00 to $79.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Welltower from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Welltower from $95.50 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Welltower from $103.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on Welltower in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $97.50.

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $83.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.55. The company has a market cap of $37.77 billion, a PE ratio of 110.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Welltower has a twelve month low of $76.56 and a twelve month high of $99.43.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 6.42%. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Welltower will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 325.34%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Welltower by 5.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Welltower by 7.2% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Welltower by 2.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its stake in Welltower by 2.9% during the first quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 4,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Welltower by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

