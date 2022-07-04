Wells Fargo & Company Lowers RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target to $300.00

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $400.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RH. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of RH from $700.00 to $500.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of RH from $550.00 to $470.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of RH from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of RH from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of RH from $466.00 to $308.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $366.13.

RH stock opened at $220.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.27. RH has a 1 year low of $207.37 and a 1 year high of $744.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $282.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $362.42.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $2.38. The company had revenue of $957.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.76 million. RH had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 77.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that RH will post 26.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eri Chaya sold 17,150 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.11, for a total transaction of $5,627,086.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,163,004.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Keith Belling sold 2,373 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.12, for a total transaction of $724,049.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,116 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,353.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,009 shares of company stock worth $18,133,573. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RH. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of RH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of RH by 1,843.9% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,726 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of RH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $497,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of RH by 494.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Finally, Baader Bank INC acquired a new position in shares of RH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

